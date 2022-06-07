Man due in court over death for father-of-three at motorcycle charity event in Kilkenny

Sarah Slater

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of a father-of-three who died when taking part in a charity motorcycle event.

Ollie Heslin, who was in his 40s, from Castleroe, Maganey, Co Kildare died and two others were seriously injured when a car collided with them around 4.50pm last Saturday at an area known as Blanchfield Park, Clifden, Co Kilkenny.

The two other motorcyclists who were seriously injured were rushed to University Hospital Waterford where their conditions are described as stable.

The driver of the car was arrested on Saturday evening and questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act. He has since been charged to appear before Kilkenny district court later today.

In a statement gardaí said: "Gardaí investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the R712 in the townland of Blanchfieldspark, Clifden, Co Kilkenny on Saturday 4th June have charged the driver.

“The male driver of the car (30s) was arrested on Saturday evening and detained at Kilkenny Garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and later charged in relation to the Fatal Road Traffic Collision. He is due to appear before Kilkenny District Court today.”

The statement added that Garda investigations are ongoing.

Mr Heslin is survived by his wife Sophia and three daughters Amelia, Elodie and Isabella.

His death notice on rip.ie reads: "Sadly missed by his loving wife Sophia, daughters Amelia, Elodie, Isabella. His mother Mary and father Mick, brothers Colm, Terence and Fergal, sisters-in-law Michelle, Averil and Maire, nephews Seth, Caleb and Fionn, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.”

His funeral arrangements are yet to be announced. Numerous people have left messages of condolence to the Heslin family with one person saying: “My deepest condolences to the Heslin family. Ollie was truly one of best people I've been lucky enough to work with. A gentleman and a friend to anybody who was lucky enough to interact with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

Mr Heslin was one of seven people who lost their lives on one of the nation’s worst weekends for road deaths this year.