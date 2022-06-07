Tue, 07 Jun, 2022 - 08:00

Man (21) dies after being struck by lorry in Dundalk

A 21-year-old man has died after he was struck by an articulated truck on the N1 in Dundalk, Co Louth.
A 21-year-old man has died after he was struck by an articulated truck on the N1 in Dundalk, Co Louth.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 12.30am this morning on the N1 Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk, Co Louth.

A male pedestrian, aged 21, was fatally injured after he was struck by an articulated truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 30s, did not require medical treatment. The body of the deceased has since been removed from the scene and the Coroner has been notified.

The road is currently closed, and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 12.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on (042) 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

