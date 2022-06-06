Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 11:12

One in four people in Ireland on health waiting lists

More than 200,000 people are on lists for therapy services with 60,000 of these waiting over a year for an initial assessment.
One in four people in Ireland on health waiting lists

James Cox

The recruitment and retention crisis in the HSE has led to 1.3 million people being left on health service waiting lists.

That is according to Sinn Féin, following the news that one in four people are waiting for essential treatment.

More than 200,000 people are on lists for therapy services with 60,000 of these waiting over a year for an initial assessment.

Sinn Féin health Spokesperson David Cullinane said the Health Minister needs to bring in more staff to deal with the huge backlogs.

Mr Cullinane said: "That illustrates again the need for a workforce planning strategy put in place by the Minister for Health, that ensures we can train more specialists to give us the opportunity to recruit more. But also to look at retention and pay issues, to make sure we can retain many of them [health staff] who unfortunately have left the system over the last number of years."

More in this section

Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert? Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert?
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Irish teenager dies in car crash in Australia Irish teenager dies in car crash in Australia
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more