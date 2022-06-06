Mon, 06 Jun, 2022 - 08:45

Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Limerick

A man, aged in his early 20s, has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Limerick in the early hours of Monday morning.
Man (20s) dies in single-vehicle crash in Limerick

James Cox

A man, aged in his early 20s, has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Limerick in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:30am on Monday, June 6th, on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

The sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a postmortem will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed, and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R512 at Carrigmartin between midnight and 12.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert? Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert?
Long weekend off to a summery start as temperatures to hit 20 degrees Long weekend off to a summery start as temperatures to hit 20 degrees
Facial recognition technology 'cannot be safely rolled out' in Ireland Facial recognition technology 'cannot be safely rolled out' in Ireland
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more