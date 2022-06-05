Ireland or Spain? This home’s outdoor pool and tennis court might surprise you

Sarah Mooney

With its terracotta red tiles and outdoor swimming pool, you might believe Cedar Hill is located in Spain or Italy – until the green hills surrounding it give away its Dublin 18 location.

However, prospective buyers of the €2 million home need not worry about cold water being poured on their Mediterranean dreams, with the heated pool doing its best to make up for Irish weather.

A champion size tennis court, which can double as a basketball court or soccer pitch, further makes the five-bed home with views of the Dublin Mountains something of a “paradise” for kids and adults alike, Rena O'Kelly of Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock says.

“Extensive mature, south facing, private tranquil grounds and gardens of circa 2.3 acres provide the owners with the perfect home, promoting wellbeing and a healthy lifestyle enhanced by the spectacular views, rural seclusion and privacy,” the property's description reads.

The family home was built by owners with "an interest in lifestyle and wellbeing" some 14 years ago, with details like a solar safety cover for the pool ensuring the property is child-friendly.

Access to the house is by way of a winding driveway lined with cherry blossom trees and French-style lampposts, passing by two wildlife ponds on one side and a large lawn – the perfect spot to kick a ball about – on the other.

At the back, landscaped pathways link through to the pool area and tennis court located on split levels.

The fun continues inside, with a games room slash gym within a double garage beside the home, before continuing on into the more sophisticated and spacious five-bedroom house.

All bedrooms are ensuite, with wardrobe space, and small practicalities like a laundry chute and central vacuum system only add to the entertainment for adults.

Finally, for those blustery winter days when the outdoor pool is simply not an option, there’s always the jacuzzi room located in the comfort of the centrally-heated ground floor.

