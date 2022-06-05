Tributes to ‘adored’ mother who died after car entered River Lee in Cork

Tributes are being paid to an “adored” mother who died on Friday after the car she was in with her two young children entered the River Lee in Cork city.

The 44-year-old woman, named locally as Gillian Daly, lived in Douglas and is survived by her husband, two children and parents.

Her death notice on Rip.ie says the “beloved” wife and “adored” mother-of-two will be “sadly missed” by her “heartbroken” family, friends and neighbours.

Mrs Daly will lie in repose at the home of her parents-in-law in Kinsale on Monday before a requiem mass takes place on Tuesday morning in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet, which will be livestreamed.

The incident that saw the car Mrs Daly was in enter the River Lee is being treated as a tragic accident and inquiries are ongoing, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The woman’s sons, who were rescued from the water, are understood to be deeply traumatised by their experience and it could be some time before they are able to give a detailed account of what happened to the gardaí.

It was reported on Saturday that gardaí hope to speak with the two children to understand the sequence of events that led to the car ending up in the river.

Specialist Garda interviewers, trained to speak with children involved in traumatic events, plan to speak to the boys, aged 10 and 12, when they are able.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.