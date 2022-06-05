Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 16:28

Tributes to ‘adored’ mother who died after car entered River Lee in Cork

The 44-year-old woman, named locally as Gillian Daly, is survived by her husband, two children and parents
Tributes to ‘adored’ mother who died after car entered River Lee in Cork

Tributes are being paid to an “adored” mother who died on Friday after the car she was in with her two young children entered the River Lee in Cork city.

The 44-year-old woman, named locally as Gillian Daly, lived in Douglas and is survived by her husband, two children and parents.

Her death notice on Rip.ie says the “beloved” wife and “adored” mother-of-two will be “sadly missed” by her “heartbroken” family, friends and neighbours.

Mrs Daly will lie in repose at the home of her parents-in-law in Kinsale on Monday before a requiem mass takes place on Tuesday morning in St Patrick’s Church, Millstreet, which will be livestreamed.

The incident that saw the car Mrs Daly was in enter the River Lee is being treated as a tragic accident and inquiries are ongoing, according to a report in the Irish Examiner.

The woman’s sons, who were rescued from the water, are understood to be deeply traumatised by their experience and it could be some time before they are able to give a detailed account of what happened to the gardaí.

It was reported on Saturday that gardaí hope to speak with the two children to understand the sequence of events that led to the car ending up in the river.

Specialist Garda interviewers, trained to speak with children involved in traumatic events, plan to speak to the boys, aged 10 and 12, when they are able.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can freephone the Samaritans 24 hours a day for confidential support at 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org.

More in this section

Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert? Explained: What changes have been made to this year's Leaving Cert?
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Long weekend off to a summery start as temperatures to hit 20 degrees Long weekend off to a summery start as temperatures to hit 20 degrees
Sexton’s boots from historic 100th cap raffled for charity

Sexton’s boots from historic 100th cap raffled for charity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more