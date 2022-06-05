Gardaí appeal for caution after six deaths over June bank holiday weekend

Gardaí are appealing for caution, particularly on the roads, after six deaths to date were recorded over the June bank holiday weekend.

An Garda Síochána said it had dealt with “a significant number of fatal incidents across the country” which had left behind “grieving families and friends on a bank holiday weekend which should be full of fun and enjoyment.”

The deaths include that of a 60-year-old man in the Kerry Mountains, a man in his 60s killed in a road crash in Dunmanway, Co Cork, two male motorcyclists aged in their 50s and 60s killed in a crash on the M50 in Dublin, a woman in her early 40s killed when her car entered the River Lee in Cork and a motorcyclist in his early 40s killed in a crash in Clifden, Co Kilkenny.

Garda Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement, issued an appeal for the public to take care.

“In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other emergency services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents. Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend,” she said.

“No matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend to please take care. Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice.

“If you are travelling on our roads I appeal to drivers ‘please slow down’ and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this bank holiday weekend.”

Gardaí said that all the fatal incidents remain under appropriate investigation and will ultimately result in files for the local coroner.

Family liaison officers have also been appointed to support the families in all of the tragic incidents.