Sun, 05 Jun, 2022 - 10:37

Gardaí appeal for information regarding missing child (6)

The boy was reported missing on Friday
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a six-year-old boy.

Michael O'Connell was reported as missing on Friday to gardaí in Mullingar.

"Michael is believed to be in the company of adult relatives and may currently be in Northern Ireland or the Border Region," a statement from gardaí said.

Gardaí have shared a picture of Michael, describing him as "approximately 4ft tall with black hair and blue eyes".

"An Garda Síochána are concerned for his welfare and are anxious to trace his current whereabouts," the statement added.

Investigation officers are also seeking information on the whereabouts of three vehicles:

  • A silver BMW 418, registration number 151WH2454
  • A blue Audi A4, registration number 131WH1629
  • A Fiat campervan, registration number 00WH5417

Anyone with information on Michael's whereabouts, or the movements of any of the three vehicles, is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044-938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

