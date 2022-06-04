Fuel prices vary up to 20c across country amid call for ‘wartime-like’ supports

Fuel prices vary by as much as 20 cent in filling stations across Ireland, with “record” costs prompting hauliers to call for “wartime-like” supports.

Petrol prices across the country range as high as €2.16 per litre to €1.94 per litre, according to a preliminary survey by BreakingNews.ie.

Petrol has overtaken diesel as the most expensive fuel, according to a report in the Irish Examiner, with diesel costing on average around €1.95 per litre.

Spokesman for the AA, Paddy Comyn, said it can be “comfortably” predicted that 2022 will have the highest average prices for fuel due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“We are now, on average, at record prices,” he said, warning it will cost at least €500 more to run a car this year than previously.

Fuel prices in Ireland have risen month-on-month since June 2020, according to figures compiled by the AA.

'Wartime'

Amid the soaring prices, hauliers are demanding that the Government declare a fuel “emergency”, saying it is “wartime” for their industry as costs have risen by 30 per cent in the last six months.

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), warned “there won’t be any profit in any transport company this year” unless the Government acts to further assist the industry.

Although the Government is currently subsidising hauliers €100 per truck per week, Mr Drennan said this is not enough.

The IRHA is set to meet with the Department of Transport next week to seek further financial supports “immediately”.