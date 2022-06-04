Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 15:43

Cocaine worth almost €4.7m seized in Dublin

A man (20s) has been arrested in connection with the seizure
Gardaí in Dublin have seized almost €4.7 million worth of cocaine following an operation on Friday.

As part of ongoing investigations targetting serious organised criminal activity, officers stopped a vehicle in Leopardstown.

During a search of the vehicle, 67kg of cocaine was discovered, with an estimated value of €4.69 million.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and is currently being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at Dundrum Garda station.

"The successful outcome to an operation undertaken by the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, involving the seizure of cocaine with a street sale value close to €5 million, reflects An Garda Síochána’s determination to dismantle organised crime groups that trade in drugs," Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

