Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 14:15

Long weekend off to a summery start as temperatures to hit 20 degrees

Met Éireann warned the UV index will be 'moderate to high under any clear skies today'
The weather has picked up in time for the June bank holiday weekend, with temperatures expected to hit 20 degrees in parts of the country today.

While the morning and afternoon has been filled with dry spells around the country, Met Éireann said rain will push over Munster and south Leinster this evening, "becoming persistent and heavy at times".

Highest temperatures today, ranging between 15-20 degrees, will be in the north, northwest and midlands.

The forecaster warned the UV index will be "moderate to high under any clear skies today".

The north and northwest have a moderate rating of 3-5 on the UV index, while the rest of the country is covered by a high (6-7) rating.

Healthy Ireland are advising those venturing out in the sun to cover their skin with light clothing, or wear SPF, in addition to sunglasses and a wide-brimmed hat.

The public are also being asked to take great around water this weekend, with Water Safety Ireland urging people who are taking to the water to:

  • Always have a means for calling for help and make sure you can access it when you are out on the water
  • Tell someone where you are going and what time you expect to return
  • Wear a life jacket or buoyancy aid
  • Always check the weather forecast and sea conditions before you set off
  • Paddle in a group where possible

