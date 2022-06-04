Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 08:59

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages

All the top news stories from today's national newspapers
The national newspapers on Saturday cover outrage after a video showed a group of men mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey, in addition to a review in An Bórd Pleanála.

The Irish Examiner leads with 'Outrage at "vile" video mocking murder', after the clip circulated online showing "loyalists singing about the death of Michaela McAreavey".

The paper also carries a small piece on an incident in Cork on Friday night where a car entered the River Lee. A woman has since been confirmed dead, while two children were rescued from the vehicle.

The Irish Sun also covers the videos mocking Ms McAreavey's death, alongside an image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, with the caption: 'Legs it - Harry & Meg snub party', after the couple returned to the UK for the queen's Jubilee celebrations.

The Irish Times reports that Ministers have been told they must hit the "higher end of emissions targets" if Ireland is to have a chance of hitting its climate goals.

The paper also carries a story on the planning regulators decision to widen a review in the planning appeals body, An Bord Pleanála, noting "wider concerns about the planning authority beyond the work of its deputy chairman Paul Hyde".

Meanwhile, The Echo reports on Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG on Cork's northside securing €16 million funding to address soaring student numbers.

In Britain, many of Saturday’s front pages feature Britain's Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee service at St Paul’s Cathedral which saw the return of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan.

The Daily Telegraph splashes with the sermon as the queen's son, Prince Charles, represented her after she pulled out because she suffered “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour and beacon lighting events.

The Times and Daily Express similarly cover the church service and the Archbishop of York’s horse-themed tribute.

The Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail focus on Harry and Meghan at the service – the first royal event the couple have attended together with other members of the family since exiting royal duties and moving abroad more than two years ago.

The Guardian notes the “symbolism” of the queen’s absence from the occasion, writing that “it seemed a moment to recognise that her presence, taken for granted at such grand public events, is no longer guaranteed due to the mobility problems that have plagued her Platinum Jubilee year”.

Elsewhere, i reports Conservative MPs have been warned by British prime minister Boris Johnson’s allies that they risk losing the next election if they oust him, despite Mr Johnson being booed by voters outside St Paul’s.

“Food banks warn of surge over summer holidays,” The Independent says, reporting charities fear they may have to turn families away if the UK government fails to expand support and free school meals.

FT Weekend says lawyers have filed a multimillion-pound claim against administrators of Neil Woodford’s collapsed fund as investors try to recoup losses.

And the Daily Star has “dumped lovers learn beer bellies not so sexy after all”.

