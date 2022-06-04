Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 09:46

Dublin Airport says queues moving 'smoothly' amid busy morning

The DAA said the longest wait to get through security on Saturday morning was 59 minutes
Dublin Airport says queues moving 'smoothly' amid busy morning

Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

The operators of Dublin Airport have said queues are moving “smoothly” on Saturday morning, with a maximum wait to get through security of under an hour at the busiest period.

The airport has come under pressure from the public and the Government over long queues last weekend which caused more than 1,000 passengers to miss their flights.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, the DAA had said 10 per cent more staff were working and double the number of security lanes were open compared to last weekend.

 

The DAA said that from 4am on Saturday there were 11 security lanes open in both Terminal 1 and 2, with a “maximum queue time of 59 mins in T1 prior to 6am and 40 mins in T2”.

Queue times at 6.30am were 30 minutes in T1 and 19 minutes in T2, it added.

The DAA plans to introduce holding areas for passengers who arrive too early for their scheduled flight.

Short-haul car parks at both terminals, as well as the area outside the terminals where passengers have been queueing, may be used from next week onward during busy periods.

“We do not envisage the need to deploy it this weekend,” the DAA said.

More than 200,000 people are expected to travel through Dublin Airport this bank holiday weekend.

Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris said on Thursday that there would have to be consequences for DAA management if the scenes from last weekend are replicated in the days to come.

“I think a lot of people in this country are getting fed up of senior management hiding behind politicians when it comes to actually doing their job.

“People are paid to do services.

“I think the plan they have published looks to me to be robust, it looks to me to be sensible. But the implementation of that plan will be key.”

He continued: “If the plan isn’t delivered there will have to be consequences.”

When asked whether there should be consequences for DAA management if their plan does not deliver this weekend, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the focus was on accommodating passengers and workers’ pay.

“Serious questions need to be asked in terms of what has happened here. And serious lessons need to be learned.

“The focus has to be to ensure that Dublin Airport performs to previous standards in respect of the number and volume of passengers that they can accommodate on an ongoing basis and in terms of the treatment of its workers as well, in terms of the various pay issues.

“So that’s where the focus is now,” Mr Martin said.

More in this section

Man jailed for attack on 'utterly defenceless and barely conscious' man in homeless hostel Man jailed for attack on 'utterly defenceless and barely conscious' man in homeless hostel
Patients face high-risk conditions at Victorian-era Central Mental Hospital Patients face high-risk conditions at Victorian-era Central Mental Hospital
Garda Superintendent tells tribunal he did not conspire against sergeant at Irish Open Garda Superintendent tells tribunal he did not conspire against sergeant at Irish Open
Patients urged to consider 'all care options' amid fears of A&E overcrowding

Patients urged to consider 'all care options' amid fears of A&E overcrowding

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more