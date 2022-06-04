Sat, 04 Jun, 2022 - 08:27

Five hospitalised following multi-car collision in Co Clare

The collision took place on the N68 at around 7.30pm on Friday evening
Pat Flynn

Five people were taken to hospital following a five-vehicle road traffic collision in Co Clare on Friday evening.

The crash occurred at around 7.30pm on the main N68 Ennis to Kilrush road, near Caherea.

Three people were left trapped in the vehicles after the crash, while the road was completely blocked by wreckage and debris following the incident.

Drivers and passengers from vehicles that had come upon the scene ran to check on those in the cars involved in the crash and raised the alarm.

Motorists who came on the collision raised the alarm, with crews from the Clare County Fire and Rescue Service attending the scene, along with seven ambulances, a rapid response advanced paramedic vehicle and multiple Garda units.

Fire crews had to use specialist cutting equipment to remove the roof and doors of one vehicle so one person could be safely removed from the car.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics, five of whom where taken to University Hospital Limerick for further treatment. The remaining two people sustain minor injuries.

A garda spokesperson confirmed none of the injuries sustained by those who were hospitalised were life-threatening.

Gardaí are now investigating the circumstances of the collision.

