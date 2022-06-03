Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 23:25

Two motorcyclists killed in M50 collision with truck

Two motorcyclists have been killed in a road collision on the M50.
By Cate McCurry, PA

The collision, which occurred between junction nine Red Cow and junction seven Lucan northbound, involved two motorcycles and a truck.

Gardai confirmed the men, aged in their 50s and 60s, died at the scene.

The truck driver was uninjured.

Dublin motorway crash
Emergency service personnel along with forensic collision investigators attending the scene of a serious collision on the M50 motorway northbound in Dublin on Friday (Damien Storan/PA)

A spokesman for An Garda Siochana said they are aware of graphic images of the collision being shared across social media and messaging services.

They have appealed to the public not to share this material as it is “disrespectful to the deceased and their family and friends”.

The road, which was closed for a number of hours as gardai investigated the incident, has now reopened fully.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area following the crash.

Gardai said the road crash happened at around 2pm.

Forensic Collision Investigators have concluded a technical examination of the scene, gardai said.

Earlier on Friday, garda traffic Twitter account stated that the M50 Northbound would be closed for a number of hours while emergency services attend the scene.

“Traffic travelling on the N7 Northbound should also try to avoid the area or take an alternative route,” it added.

Gardai have asked any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the M50 Northbound before Junction nine prior to the road being closed or to any road users who may have passed the scene to make it available.

