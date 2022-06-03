Anti-vaccine activist misses court appearance due to 'Covid symptoms'

Gordon Deegan

Anti-vaccine activist, Antonio Mureddu didn’t appear in court on Friday in relation to a dangerous driving summons as he is displaying 'Covid symptoms'.

At Ennis District Court on Friday, Mr Mureddu (45) of Headford Arms Hotel, Headford, Co Galway was due to appear concerning a summons of dangerous driving on the M18 motorway at Ballymacahill, Ennis on August 10th 2021.

The court heard that a medical certificate has been provided to court prior to court on behalf of Mr Mureddu which said that Mr Mureddu has “Covid symptoms - flu like”.

Sgt Louis Moloney applied that the case be adjourned to June 17th as he said that Mr Mureddu will be facing a separate summons on that date and the cases would then travel together.

Summons

The dangerous driving summons before the court on Friday is a re-entered charge that was one of three charges that were withdrawn by gardaí against Mr Mureddu at a court in March.

On March 4th at Ennis District Court, Sgt Moloney withdrew a charge that Mr Mureddu assaulted Garda James Hanley with intent to resist or prevent the lawful apprehension or detention of himself for an alleged offence, dangerous driving on August 10th 2021.

The charge is contrary to Section 19 of the Criminal Justice Act (Public Order Act).

On the same date, Sgt Moloney said that Gardai were withdrawing two dangerous driving charges from the same date at Caheraphuca, Crusheen and on the M18 at Ballymacahill, Ennis.

In relation to separate and unconnected alleged motoring offences before Letterkenny District Court, Mr Mureddu told a judge this week he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets one million euro.

In court Mr Mureddu told Judge Brendan O’Reilly “if you are going to adjourn this it is going to cost you one million euro. I'm not coming next time”.

Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the dangerous driving case before Ennis District Court to June 17th.