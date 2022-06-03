Section of Dublin's M50 closed following ‘serious’ road crash

A section of Dublin’s M50 motorway is closed following a “serious” road crash.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the M50 northbound, with the road closed in that direction between junctions 9 Red Cow and 7 Lucan.

Diversions are in place and gardaí are encouraging all road users to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is reportedly heavy around the area.

Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.