Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 15:01

Section of Dublin's M50 closed following ‘serious’ road crash

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the M50 northbound
Section of Dublin's M50 closed following ‘serious’ road crash

A section of Dublin’s M50 motorway is closed following a “serious” road crash.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the M50 northbound, with the road closed in that direction between junctions 9 Red Cow and 7 Lucan.

Diversions are in place and gardaí are encouraging all road users to avoid the area if possible.

Traffic is reportedly heavy around the area.

Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.

More in this section

Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees over bank holiday weekend Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees over bank holiday weekend
Man jailed for attack on 'utterly defenceless and barely conscious' man in homeless hostel Man jailed for attack on 'utterly defenceless and barely conscious' man in homeless hostel
Patients face high-risk conditions at Victorian-era Central Mental Hospital Patients face high-risk conditions at Victorian-era Central Mental Hospital
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more