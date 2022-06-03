Section of Dublin's M50 closed following ‘serious’ road crash

A section of Dublin’s M50 motorway is closed following a “serious” road crash.
Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the M50 northbound, with the road closed in that direction between junctions 9 Red Cow and 7 Lucan.
Diversions are in place and gardaí are encouraging all road users to avoid the area if possible.
Traffic is reportedly heavy around the area.
Gardaí are also encouraging all road users on the N7 northbound to try and avoid the area or take alternative routes if possible.
Motorist are advised to follow the diversion route from J9 N'bound back to J7 as shown in the photo. All lanes are expected to remain closed for a number of hours. Please avoid the area if possible. Traffic is extremely heavy on both sides of the motorway. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/8PVLRXogkU
— M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) June 3, 2022