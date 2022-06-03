Body discovered following search operation on Carrauntoohil

Gardaí have confirmed a body has been discovered on Carrauntoohil following a search operation on the mountain.

A statement from gardaí said: "Following the discovery of a body by Kerry Mountain Rescue today, the missing person appeal for John Dunne is being stood down."

According to the Irish Examiner, the 60-year-old Tipperary man was reported missing on Thursday after he failed to return to his accommodation in Co Kerry on Wednesday night.

Gardaí thanked Kerry Mountain Rescue and those who assisted in the search for Mr Dunne, in addition to the media and the public for their help in the matter.

The statement added that further updates will follow.