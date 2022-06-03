Fri, 03 Jun, 2022 - 09:17

What the papers say: Friday's front pages

Friday's papers focus on the Midlands rape trial verdict being announced as well as a focus on the suicide crisis in the traveller community.
What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Friday's papers focus on the Midlands rape trial verdict as well as a focus on the current suicide crisis in the traveller community.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead on the verdict in the Midlands rape trial as five men were jailed or a combined 66 years for the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The Echo meanwhile focus on a piece about the suicide crisis in the traveller community as children as young as 11 have taken their own lives.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on the cost of living crisis and how it is impacting rural Ireland and elderly people most.

The Irish Sun focus on a piece about Gardaí quizzing convicted killer Rory O'Connor about convicted rapist Larry Murphy.

The Belfast Telegraph focus on a piece about Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell being under fire for taking part in a Saudi backed golf tournament.

In the UK, all of Friday’s front pages carry the Queen beaming from the Buckingham Palace balcony as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off across the country.

“History maker”, the i says, as she becomes the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

“Beaming Queen gets her party started,” The Times adds.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail all focus on the Queen’s scene-stealing great-grandson who was pictured with his hands clamped over his ears wailing in apparent discomfort beside his delighted-looking grandmother.

The Daily Express reports that the Queen sent “crowds wild” as she returned to the Buckingham Palace balcony after three years.

In addition to the Queen, The Guardian’s front page reports that doctors’ “routine dismissal of women’s debilitating health problems” has contributed to gynaecology waiting lists “soaring by 60 per cent”.

The Independent notes on its front page that it’s now 100 days into the war in Ukraine and the conflict is showing “no signs of ending”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times writes that Opec and its allies have agreed to accelerate oil production as Saudi Arabia bows to US pressure to cool global prices.

And the Daily Star says UK holidaymakers have been urged to ditch suitcases and only take cabin bags abroad if they want to avoid “airport travel chaos”.

More in this section

Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees over Bank holiday weekend Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees over Bank holiday weekend
Defence Force officers to be allowed temporarily join ICTU Defence Force officers to be allowed temporarily join ICTU
Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive
Over 64,000 ambulances spent an hour at hospitals before offloading patients

Over 64,000 ambulances spent an hour at hospitals before offloading patients

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding" "We've saved eight lives this year alone thanks to Tesco funding"
New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more