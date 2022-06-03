What the papers say: Friday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Friday's papers focus on the Midlands rape trial verdict as well as a focus on the current suicide crisis in the traveller community.

The Irish Times and Irish Examiner lead on the verdict in the Midlands rape trial as five men were jailed or a combined 66 years for the rape of a 17-year-old girl.

The Echo meanwhile focus on a piece about the suicide crisis in the traveller community as children as young as 11 have taken their own lives.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on the cost of living crisis and how it is impacting rural Ireland and elderly people most.

The Irish Daily Mail focus on the cost of living crisis and how it is impacting rural Ireland and elderly people most.

The Irish Sun focus on a piece about Gardaí quizzing convicted killer Rory O'Connor about convicted rapist Larry Murphy.

Morning readers! Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news.



Here's a look at today's front page of the Belfast Telegraph.https://t.co/3AlGJmrP8Y pic.twitter.com/pAuytXqaJY — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) June 3, 2022

The Belfast Telegraph focus on a piece about Northern Irish golfer Graeme McDowell being under fire for taking part in a Saudi backed golf tournament.

In the UK, all of Friday’s front pages carry the Queen beaming from the Buckingham Palace balcony as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off across the country.

“History maker”, the i says, as she becomes the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne.

“Beaming Queen gets her party started,” The Times adds.

The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mirror and the Daily Mail all focus on the Queen’s scene-stealing great-grandson who was pictured with his hands clamped over his ears wailing in apparent discomfort beside his delighted-looking grandmother.

"A glorious day, even for the prince of wails"



'A glorious day, even for the prince of wails'#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Tvmh0j8ycD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 2, 2022

The Daily Express reports that the Queen sent “crowds wild” as she returned to the Buckingham Palace balcony after three years.

In addition to the Queen, The Guardian’s front page reports that doctors’ “routine dismissal of women’s debilitating health problems” has contributed to gynaecology waiting lists “soaring by 60 per cent”.

The Guardian's front page reports that doctors' "routine dismissal of women's debilitating health problems" has contributed to gynaecology waiting lists "soaring by 60 per cent".

The Independent notes on its front page that it’s now 100 days into the war in Ukraine and the conflict is showing “no signs of ending”.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times writes that Opec and its allies have agreed to accelerate oil production as Saudi Arabia bows to US pressure to cool global prices.

the Financial Times writes that Opec and its allies have agreed to accelerate oil production as Saudi Arabia bows to US pressure to cool global prices.

And the Daily Star says UK holidaymakers have been urged to ditch suitcases and only take cabin bags abroad if they want to avoid “airport travel chaos”.