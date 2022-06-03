Temperatures set to reach 20 degrees over Bank holiday weekend

Kenneth Fox

Parks, beaches and other swimming spots are likely to be busy this weekend - with temperatures set to reach over 20 degrees.

There will be some heavy downpours in places this afternoon and evening. However, the sun will return tomorrow, over most of the country.

Cathal Nolan, from Ireland's Weather Channel, says Monday will be the best weather overall.

"It will be a drier picture on Monday, might be some clouds pushing into the Southwest. For the majority of the country it will be quite dry and sunny."

Tonight it will be largely dry with a few showers in the south. Temperatures falling to between 6 and 9 degrees. Light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Saturday is set to be largely dry and sunny, with a few showers in southern parts. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate northeasterly winds.

Sunday will see scattered showers turning heavy at times, especially in the south and east of the country.

Some sunny spells too. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees, warmest in the west, in light to moderate easterly winds. Lowest temperatures 8 to 11 degrees.

Bank holiday Monday will also see scattered showers in Munster and Leinster, sunnier in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, warmest in the northwest. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday will be mainly dry and sunny, with occasional showers in the south. Highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees, staying warmest in the northwest. Winds remaining light and variable.

They said current indications suggest a spell of more persistent rain from the west on Wednesday. Daytime temperatures in the mid to high teens.