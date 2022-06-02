Delivery cyclist found with drugs after failing to stop at red light

Claire Henry

A delivery cyclist who was found in possession of multiple types of drugs after failing to stop at a red light has received a suspended sentence.

Dublin Circuit Court heard that on February 7th, 2021, gardaí were on patrol in the College Green area of Dublin city centre when they pulled over a cyclist who had failed to stop at a red light.

Garda Martin O’Rourke told Conor McKenna, BL, prosecuting, that the cyclist was acting conspicuously and answered “yes” when asked if he was carrying illegal substances.

Ariel Rocha Stefani (26) of Drumcondra Road Lower, Drumcondra, Dublin 9, was searched, and six small bags of cocaine, four small bags of MDMA, two bags of cannabis and an unknown blue table were found. A sum of cash was also found on the accused.

Stefani told gardaí he had just paid €200 for the MDMA and that all the drugs were for his personal use. He was arrested and brought to Pearse Street Garda station, where a sum of €515 was found in his jacket.

Search warrant

Garda O’Rourke told the court that while Stefani was detained, gardaí obtained a search warrant for his home. A search took place at 3am, and a large shopping bag was found that contained a large quality of suspected cannabis. MDMA, a measuring spoon, three mobile phones and just over €1,810 in cash were also seized. Rocha has three previous convictions.

Joe Mulrean BL, defending, told the court that his client wished to apologise to both the gardaí and the court for his actions. He said his client is currently working as a delivery cyclist and that he has not come to the attention of gardaí since this incident.

The court heard that a positive probation report was handed into court on Stefani’s behalf.

Judge Martin Nolan said the accused brought himself to the attention of the gardaí and was found to have a small amount of drugs and cash on his person. He said the accused has pleaded guilty and cooperated with gardaí throughout the investigation.

Judge Nolan said: “It seems unlikely that the accused will re-offend again, and I don’t believe a custodial sentence is warranted.”

For the possession of drugs, he sentenced him to two years in prison but suspended it in full on the condition that he keeps the peace and be of good behaviour for two years.