Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 17:30

Teens to face trial over pushing Chinese woman into Royal Canal

Gardaí commenced an investigation after footage went viral on social media of the woman’s interaction with a group of teens and her being knocked into the Royal Canal in Dublin.
Teens to face trial over pushing Chinese woman into Royal Canal

Tom Tuite

Three youths are to face trial accused of assault over an incident in which a Chinese woman was shoved into a canal in Dublin almost two years ago.

Gardaí commenced an investigation after footage went viral on social media of the woman’s interaction with a group of teens and her being knocked into the Royal Canal in Dublin 15.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with assaulting the woman (50) at the 12th Lock, Castleknock, on August 14th, 2020.

The case came before Judge Paul Kelly at the Dublin Children's Court, but he did not have to attend because he was in school. However, he was represented by solicitor Sandra Frayne.

He denies the charge, and the court selected a September date for the contested hearing. Garda Ross Doyle said the complainant would be available.

Judge Kelly noted that two other teenage boys would also be before the court.

The prosecution was based on video footage, "if deemed admissible" evidence, and the injured party would be in the witness box, the court heard.

The teen’s solicitor said that the State would attempt to prove “joint enterprise and common design”.

Judge Kelly held that he would be tried with the other two boys as co-defendants.

He was aged 14 at the time of the incident. Since the allegation, "he has had to change his entire life over what has happened," his solicitor told the court.

The charge is under section two of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person 1997 for an assault which did not result in a physical injury. On conviction, it can carry a six-month sentence.

The boy was remanded on continuing bail in his absence. He cannot be named because he is a minor.

Section 93 of the Children Act states that no report shall be published or broadcast which reveals the name, address or school of any child concerned in the proceedings or includes any particulars likely to lead to the identification of any child involved in the proceedings.

More in this section

Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive
Defence Force officers to be allowed temporarily join ICTU Defence Force officers to be allowed temporarily join ICTU
Politicians question top EU official over energy policy Politicians question top EU official over energy policy
Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle in Co Cork

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle in Co Cork

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more