Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 17:38

Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle in Co Cork

A man, aged in his 60s, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork this morning.
Man (60s) dies in single-vehicle in Co Cork

James Cox

A man, aged in his 60s, has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Cork this morning.

The collision involved a van and occurred in Gleann, Dunmanway, Co Cork at approximately 9.45am on Thursday morning.

A man in his 60s, the only occupant of the vehicle involved, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda forensic collision investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Any person who was travelling in this area between 9.30am-10am is asked to contact investigating gardaí.

Road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were travelling in the area at this time are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Defence Force officers to be allowed temporarily join ICTU Defence Force officers to be allowed temporarily join ICTU
Politicians question top EU official over energy policy Politicians question top EU official over energy policy
Mother spared jail for allowing home to be used for storing drugs Mother spared jail for allowing home to be used for storing drugs
Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive

Third-level institutions to get €3m to make campuses more inclusive

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more