Man charged with Lordship credit union robbery applies for bail a third time

Eoin Reynolds
A man charged in connection with the robbery of a credit union, in which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead, will apply for bail for a third time after his trial was put back to next year by the Special Criminal Court.Brendan Treanor (33), who is charged with participating in a robbery that occurred at the Lordship Credit Union, Co Louth, on January 25th, 2013, was due to go on trial at the three-judge, non-jury court in October.
On Thursday prosecution counsel Lorcan Staines SC said the State wants to try Mr Treanor alongside James Flynn for the same robbery. Mr Flynn, (31), originally from south Armagh, is currently awaiting an appeal against his extradition from the UK to Ireland to face the robbery charge.Mr Staines said the UK courts are expediting Mr Flynn's case and he expects the process to be completed by the end of July. If Mr Flynn is extradited, Mr Staines said lawyers would need to be appointed and would require time to prepare for his trial, which is expected to last 6 months.