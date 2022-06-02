High Court strikes out case against widow over fatal accident involving husband

High Court reporter

The High Court has struck out an action against the widow of a man who died when he allegedly lost control of his vehicle which ended up in a field.

Viorel Babitchi (33) was accompanied by his Moldovan friend, Vladislav Strelet, when the vehicle went off the road in Kildare on June 7th, 2010.

Mr Babitchi lost his life due to his injuries while Mr Strelet (57) sustained serious injuries.

Mr Stelet sued Mr Babitchi's widow, Olesea Babitchi, as personal representative of the deceased's estate, along with a number of other parties, over his injuries.

On Thursday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons struck out the action against Ms Babitchi on grounds that Mr Strelet was guilty of inordinate and inexcusable delay in the prosecution of his proceedings.

The case against the other parties - the local council, a car sales company, and a car testing company - continues.