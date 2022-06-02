Barnardos calls for hardship fund for struggling parents

James Cox

One in six families are cutting back or missing medical appointments and medicines due to rising costs.

That is according to a new Barnardos survey, which found 63 per cent of families with children are going without food, heat or electricity.

The children's charity wants the Government to set up a hardship fund for struggling parents.

More than a quarter of those surveyed have either cut back or turned off the heat completely, while almost a quarter have gone without electricity.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said families going without medical care is alarming.

Ms Connolly told Newstalk: "Families should not be in that situation, can you imagine? Imagine if you were in that situation as a parent having to think 'do I buy the weekly shop to the extent that I need it, or do I bring my child to the doctor?'"