Thu, 02 Jun, 2022 - 12:34

Barnardos calls for hardship fund for struggling parents

One in six families are cutting back or missing medical appointments and medicines due to rising costs.
Barnardos calls for hardship fund for struggling parents

James Cox

One in six families are cutting back or missing medical appointments and medicines due to rising costs.

That is according to a new Barnardos survey, which found 63 per cent of families with children are going without food, heat or electricity.

The children's charity wants the Government to set up a hardship fund for struggling parents.

More than a quarter of those surveyed have either cut back or turned off the heat completely, while almost a quarter have gone without electricity.

Barnardos CEO Suzanne Connolly said families going without medical care is alarming.

Ms Connolly told Newstalk: "Families should not be in that situation, can you imagine? Imagine if you were in that situation as a parent having to think 'do I buy the weekly shop to the extent that I need it, or do I bring my child to the doctor?'"

More in this section

Rescue 116: Verdicts of accidental death in inquest into helicopter crash Rescue 116: Verdicts of accidental death in inquest into helicopter crash
Low income households hit hardest by inflation — CSO Low income households hit hardest by inflation — CSO
June protest ‘a first step to force further Government action on cost of living’ June protest ‘a first step to force further Government action on cost of living’
Eamon Ryan accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ over Dublin Airport

Eamon Ryan accused of being ‘asleep at the wheel’ over Dublin Airport

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates New Cork service offers fun childcare at affordable rates
Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more