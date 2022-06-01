Zelenskiy's party to join ALDE Congress in Dublin

James Cox

Over 1,000 delegates of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) Party will gather in Dublin, in the National Convention Centre, over the next three days to discuss the issues affecting the EU and wider European continent.

The group will also elect a new leadership for the next two years.

This electoral congress, the first in-person one since 2019, returns to Dublin for the first time since 2012 and will see the coming together of over 60 political parties, numerous prime ministers, ministers, European Commissioners, national parliamentarians and MEPs.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin will officially open the event on Friday, June 3rd.

The Taoiseach will be joined by Luxembourg's prime minister Xavier Better Dutch vice prime minister Sigrid Kaag, Ukrainian deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna and executive vice president of the European Commission Magrethe Vestager.

The delegates from the liberal and democratic parties of Europe will elect a new Bureau that will lead the party into the next European elections with Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley set to be elected as co-president of ALDE alongside a Bulgarian colleague.

In an important step, due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, president Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party, Servant of the People, will be admitted as a full member of ALDE, joining two other pro-European liberal parties from Ukraine.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said: "This is an important event for our European friends and allies. Together with our French allies from president Macron’s party, our political family are growing in strength and are seeking to end the domination of European politics by the old parties of the left and right.

“Fianna Fáil are proud members of ALDE, and we look forward to welcoming our friends to our nation’s capital city and to debating and discussing the key issues facing our continent.”