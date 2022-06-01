Anti-vaxxer tells judge he wants €1 million to come back to court

Stephen Maguire

A well-known anti-vaxxer has told a judge he will only return to court on alleged motoring offences if he gets €1 million.

Antonio Mureddu appeared at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal on Wednesday charged with a number of motoring offences.

The 44-year-old is charged with having no insurance, using a fraudulent licence plate and failing to give information to gardaí at Meencarragh, Ballybofey on October 23rd, 2021.

Judge Brendan O'Reilly had told the court that no hearings would be going ahead.

It follows a High Court decision on Tuesday which questioned if any garda could present cases for other gardaí if the prosecuting member was not in court.

However, Mr Mureddu, with an address at Main Street, Headford, Co Galway, stood up from the back of the court and began to address the judge.

Judge O'Reilly asked the Italian national to come up to the bench as he could not hear him, but he refused.

Mr Mureddu told the Judge "I am standing here as a living man. I am here for this matter.

"If you are going to adjourn this it is going to cost you €1 million. I'm not coming next time."

Judge O'Reilly said he was not listening to the man and said that all matters had been adjourned until June 13th.

Garda Sergeant Jim Collins warned the accused: "If you don't turn up then a warrant may be issued."

A companion of Mr Mureddu then shouted: "The judge has left the bench. Strike it out."

When Mr Mureddu left the court building, he was applauded by approximately 20 of his supporters.