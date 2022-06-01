Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 16:44

Slight reduction in monthly unemployment figures for May

The percentage of people aged 15-74 who were unemployed fell from 4.8 per cent in April to 4.7 per cent in May
Muireann Duffy

The number of people unemployed in the State fell marginally in May, reducing from 4.8 per cent in April to 4.7 per cent last month, according to figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figure, relating to people aged 15-74, showed a more sizeable reduction when compared to the same month last year, when the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate stood at 6.9 per cent.

There was a slightly higher portion of men unemployed last month (4.7 per cent) than there were women (4.6 per cent), while the rate among people aged 15-24 was 4.9 per cent and 4.6 per cent for those aged 25-74.

The decreases translate to 2,400 fewer people now being classed as unemployed compared to April, and 46,700 fewer people compared to May 2021.

The figures come after the Employment Wage Subside Scheme (EWSS) came to an end on Tuesday.

The scheme replaced the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) in September 2020, supporting almost 52,000 businesses at a cost of over €10.5 billion.

