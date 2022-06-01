Wed, 01 Jun, 2022 - 07:52

What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Irish papers deal with inflation and Dublin Airport chaos while the British press cover the build up to the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Dublin Airport chaos, rising energy costs and Criminal Assets Bureau investigations make the front pages of Irish newspapers on Wednesday.

Higher energy prices and rising inflation is the lead story in The Irish Times. Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that higher oil and gas prices were inevitable but also ruled out providing a further package of supports for households in advance of the budget in October.

The Irish Examiner reports that the Criminal Assets Bureau is using 600 local 'asset profilers' to monitor the unexplained wealth of 1,800 crime bosses and lieutenants around the country.

The long queues and staffing problems at Dublin Airport feature on the front pages of the Irish Daily Mail and Irish Sun.

The Echo also chooses to focus on rising inflation, with a local Cork activist criticising comments by the Taoiseach that consumers face a "new era" of high prices.

The Belfast Telegraph looks at how inflation is affecting restaurants, with steak off the menu at one of Belfast's top eateries.

In Britain, Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee preparations and new demands for the British prime minister to explain parties in Downing Street are among the front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Telegraph leads on Lord Geidt’s demand for an explanation from Boris Johnson on whether or not he broke the Ministerial Code.

Mr Johnson is calling his own MP’s in an effort to shore up support and “save his job”, according to the i, while Metro says “Boris may be toast”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express reports travel bosses will face an “angry showdown” with British transport secretary Grant Shapps over disruptions.

The Sun reports Queen Elizabeth’s jet was forced to abort landing due to lightning, as the monarch prepares for the weekend’s celebrations.

While the Daily Star says animal rights campaigners have asked “Jubilee-crazy” Britons not to buy corgis.

The Daily Mirror says the Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested Prince Andrew should be forgiven.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says ministers “have been accused of fuelling anger” as it reports a rise in violence at GP surgeries.

And the Financial Times says an EU-UK deal on insuring ships carrying Russian oil has dealt a “fresh blow” to Russian oil exports.

