Tue, 31 May, 2022 - 19:42

Six-year-old dies in 'tragic accident' at hotel swimming pool in Offaly

The child was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital but later died
A six-year-old boy has died following an incident being treated as a "tragic accident" at a hotel swimming pool in Co Offaly.

The child is believed to have got into difficulty at the pool in the Tullamore Court Hotel on Sunday.

He was taken to Crumlin Children's Hospital but later died.

The Health and Safety Authority said it is aware of the incident and is making enquiries.

Gardaí are also investigating the death, and are treating it as accidental at present.

"Gardaí are investigating the death of a male child, aged six years, following an incident at a premises in Co Offaly that occurred on Sunday 29th May 2022," a Garda spokesperson said.

"The child was taken to Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin where they later passed. A file will be prepared for the Coroner's Court."

