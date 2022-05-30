Mon, 30 May, 2022 - 16:06

Two men charged over €1.4m drug seizure in Limerick and Clare

Vincent Collopy (pictured) was charged in connection with a garda investigation on Sunday, May 29th
Two men charged over €1.4m drug seizure in Limerick and Clare

David Raleigh

Two men have been charged in connection with a seizure of €1.4 million worth of drugs in Limerick and Clare last weekend.

Charles Magill (59), with an address at Rivers, Lisnagry, Co Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court on Monday, charged with six counts under the Drugs Act.

Mr Magill is accused of three counts of possession of cocaine for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, as well as three counts of possession of cocaine for his own use, contrary to section 3 of the Act.

The cocaine was discovered by gardaí during a major search operation last weekend at locations in Blackwater, Ardnacrusha, Co Clare; Knockainey, Hospital, Co Limerick; and Rovers, Lisnagry, Co Limerick.

In total, €1.4 million worth of drugs were seized by gardaí under Operation Coronation in conjunction with Operation Tara.

Detective Garda Sean Twomey from the Divisional Drugs Unit at Henry Street Garda station in Limerick told the court he arrested and charged Mr Magill at Henry Street station on Sunday, May 29th.

Mr Magill “made no reply” the six charges, Det Gda Twomey said.

Judge Colm Roberts said gardaí had no objection to bail, “subject to a number of conditions”.

Mr Magill signed a bail bond in court in which he agreed to reside at Rivers, Lisnagry, and notify gardaí should he wish to change his address.

He also agreed to sign on daily at Henry Street Garda station, obey a nightly curfew of 11pm-6am, keep his mobile phone charged and in credit at all times, and not apply for a passport or any other travel documentation.

Mr Magill was granted free legal aid and remanded on bail to appear before Limerick District Court on September 12th for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Another man, Vincent Collopy (43), of St Ita’s Street, St Mary’s Park, Limerick, was also charged in connection with the investigation on Sunday.

Mr Collopy is alleged to have impeded or obstructed Garda Ryan Hill in his duty.

The court heard that as Mr Collopy was approached by gardaí in Corbally, Co Clare, on Saturday, he "threw a package containing cocaine to the value of approximately €10,500 from the front passenger seat of a Toyota Avensis".

Mr Collopy is also accused of one count of possession of cocaine for sale or supply, as well as one count of possession of cocaine for his own use, at the same location, on the same date.

Mr Collopy was remanded in custody to Limerick Prison to appear before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

More in this section

Dubliner Dami Hope among line-up for Love Island 2022 Dubliner Dami Hope among line-up for Love Island 2022
What the papers say: Monday's front pages What the papers say: Monday's front pages
Sinn Féin to ‘keep trying’ to get a Stormont speaker elected Sinn Féin to ‘keep trying’ to get a Stormont speaker elected
Lisa Smith found guilty of Isis membership

Lisa Smith found guilty of Isis membership

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more