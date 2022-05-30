Ericcson announces 250 new jobs for Athlone

Software development company Ericcson has announced 250 new jobs at its research and development (R&D) campus in Athlone.

The positions will be brought on stream over the next three years and will support the company’s ongoing development of “innovative cloud-native products that orchestrate, automate and power its global 5G portfolio.”

The jobs, supported by the Government through IDA Ireland, will include cloud native software developers, data scientists, engineers and architects at all career stages.

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar said the jobs announcement was “really great news”.

“These new jobs are in new areas in cloud-native technologies, providing some really exciting opportunities for the midlands. It truly is a vote of confidence in Athlone and Ireland as a whole that such an internationally renowned company has chosen to make this investment,” he said.

Ericsson has been based in Athlone for more than 40 years and its software development campus is one of Ireland’s largest.

The Athlone facility currently employs 1,200 people developing Ericsson’s OSS and Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) portfolio, while there are an additional 200 employees at the company’s Dublin base.

Denis Dullea, head of R&D at Ericsson Athlone, said the jobs announcement “underscores our global reputation as a world-class R&D software development centre.”

“Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible… we are excited to continue attracting and nurturing the best and brightest Irish and international talent to the heart of Ireland.”

More than 40 per cent of the world's mobile traffic passes through networks delivered by Ericsson and it manages networks that together serve over one billion subscribers.