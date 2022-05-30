What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Chaos at Dublin Airport dominates the front page of almost every paper in Ireland this morning.

The Irish Times reports an urgent meeting between Government and the daa will be held early today as the airport operator promises refunds to passengers who missed their flights as a result of long delays on Sunday.

The airport delays are a "national embarrassment" for the country, according to the Irish Examiner, which notes fears that the situation could worsen during the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

The Irish Sun says there was "fury" at the airport over the weekend as thousands missed flights after queueing for hours, while some told the paper they planned to camp in terminals overnight to ensure a seat on their flight.

"Queue's in control?" asks the Irish Daily Star, likening the queues stretched outside terminals buildings yesterday to a scene from classic spoof film 'Airplane!'.

The Echo says calls have been made for more flights to be moved to Cork and other regional airports in the long-term after the chaotic scenes in Dublin.

In Northern Ireland, the Belfast Telegraph reports the region's most notorious sex offender could be back on the streets within days.

In Britain, the front pages span the partygate fallout, royal happenings and concerns over energy supply.

Partygate is piling pressure on the British prime minister, according to The Independent, while the i reports Boris Johnson is planning a “bonfire” of EU laws to appease rebel Tories.

The Times reports that deteriorating gas supply could cause power cuts to six million homes in winter.

Twelve million people will celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee at street parties, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, The Sun reports Harry and Meghan have renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage.

The Daily Telegraph says a post-Brexit scheme will offer visas for some of the world’s top university graduates.

A leaked UK government report “decries” 30 years of racist laws in the origins of the Windrush scandal, according to The Guardian.

The Daily Express leads on “calls to fine patients” for missing doctor appointments.

The use of tear-gas on football fans at the Champions League final in Paris is front page of the Daily Mirror and Metro.

Global inflation is prompting the “widest push” to raise interest rates in decades, according to the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star leads on the death of jockey Lester Piggott.