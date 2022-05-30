Driver dead after car crashes into ditch in Wexford

A driver has died after their car crashed into a ditch and caught on fire in Co Wexford on Sunday evening.

The fatal single-vehicle collision occurred in the townland of Clonhaston outside Enniscorthy at around 7.30pm.

In a statement on Sunday evening, gardaí said the identity of the driver has yet to be confirmed.

“The vehicle collided with a roadside ditch on the R744 in Clonhaston and subsequently went on fire,” a spokesperson said.

“The driver of the car, details currently unknown, was fatally injured during the collision. The body of the deceased remains at the scene.”

The R744 at Clonhaston remained closed overnight to allow a forensic investigation to take place, with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Enniscorthy are appealing to anyone who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

Anyone who was travelling on the R744 outside Enniscorthy on Sunday evening and through Clonhaston between 7.15pm and 7.40pm is asked to contact the investigating team.

Road users who may have camera footage, including dash cam, of this area are also asked to make it available.

Anyone with information can contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.