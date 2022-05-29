Donations secure boys’ home after parents die of cancer within months of each other

Anne Lucey

Four siblings whose parents died of cancer within months of each other will now be able to purchase their home thanks to a huge response by the public at home and abroad.

Patrick (21), Jack (14), Andrew (8) and Conor Clifford (5) lost both their parents to cancer in the space of five months.

The heartbreaking story left the community of Milltown, Co Kerry in disbelief that this could happen to one family in such a short space of time.

In May 2021 the boys' mother, Elaine Clifford, was diagnosed with stage four cancer and she died a short time after, on August 28th, 2021. She was aged just 41 and left behind her husband, Padraig Clifford, and her boys.

Then in January this year Padraig (46) died of cancer. The self-employed man who ran a power-washing business was well-known for his fundraising tractor runs for charity and his love of machinery.

The Clifford boys' aunt, Mary Hayes, and their grandfather, James Clifford, launched a GoFundMe page on April 27th to raise funds to allow the boys to purchase their rented home in Milltown.

On Saturday a statement on behalf of Ms Hayes announced the fund had now reached the target.

The family were “humbled and sincerely grateful” for the phenomenal generosity their fundraiser had received, the statement said.

The Clifford brothers: Patrick (21), Andrew (8), Jack (14) and Conor (5)

"In the space of a month, the GoFundMe page has raised €379,085 with donations from all over the world. It has surpassed all expectations and it is hard to put into words how grateful the Clifford family are.

“The last few months have been extremely difficult for the Clifford boys and they could not have coped without the huge support of their extended family, friends and neighbours,” it said.

"They want to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their comfort, support, kindness and generosity. The monies raised has been put in a trust fund for the boys, it will allow Patrick, Jack, Andrew and Conor purchase their home in Milltown and help with future living and educational costs.

“Thank you all sincerely for your generosity and kindness, it will never be forgotten,” the statement said.