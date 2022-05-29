Sun, 29 May, 2022 - 12:25

Taoiseach visits Irish troops in Lebanon

Micheál Martin laid a wreath in Tibnine on Sunday in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who lost their lives serving in Lebanon.
Taoiseach visits Irish troops in Lebanon

By Dominic McGrath, PA

The Taoiseach travelled to Lebanon this weekend to visit members of the Defence Forces.

On Sunday Micheál Martin laid a wreath in the southern Lebanese town of Tibnine in memory of the 47 members of the Defence Forces who have lost their lives serving in the country.

The Fianna Fáíl leader is in Lebanon as part of a visit to mark the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Minister for Defence and Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is also there as part of the visit, alongside Defence Forces Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Sean Clancy.

In a tweet on Sunday, Mr Martin said he was “privileged” to take part in the memorial service.

Mr Coveney praised Irish troops for their “ongoing professionalism & service to the cause of peace.”

“Irish peacekeepers have the longest unbroken service to the UN of any nation. Very proud of that,” he tweeted.

More in this section

Dublin Airport says passengers could miss flights due to ‘significant queues’ Dublin Airport says passengers could miss flights due to ‘significant queues’
Two men arrested over seizure of drugs worth €62,000 Two men arrested over seizure of drugs worth €62,000
Vicky Phelan visits children’s grief centre with donation from Climb with Charlie event Vicky Phelan visits children’s grief centre with donation from Climb with Charlie event
Community carers call for clarity on pandemic payment

Community carers call for clarity on pandemic payment

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more