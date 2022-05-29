Dublin Airport says passengers could miss flights due to ‘significant queues’

Dublin Airport has advised passengers flying on Sunday to leave extra time due to "significant queues" and said some people may miss their flights.

The airport said there is a long line for bag drop, check-in and security, with queues reaching outside the terminal buildings.

Another 50,000 people are scheduled to fly from the facility on Sunday.

Due to significant queues inside the terminal for check-in, bag drop & security, passengers queueing outside the terminal may not make their flight & may need to contact their airline to rebook. We sincerely apologise for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this may cause. — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) May 29, 2022

In a statement, a spokesperson for the airport said: “Dublin Airport is experiencing significant queues for airline check-in, bag drop and security screening this morning as 50,000 passengers are expected to depart over the course of the day.

“Queuing outside both terminals has been deployed since early morning as part of Dublin Airport’s contingency plans for the increased numbers of passengers travelling.

“Due to significant queues inside the terminals passengers queueing outside the terminal have been advised they may not make their flight and may need to contact their airline to rebook.

“Dublin Airport sincerely apologises for the obvious frustration and inconvenience this is causing.”

The airport has been under significant pressure recently as staff shortages have caused frequent delays.

Dublin Airport operator DAA has said it is hiring 300 new employees over the next month, taking the total security staff to 900.

Passengers are still advised to arrive at least two and a half hours before a short flight, and three and a half hours before a long-haul journey to make sure they get through security smoothly.

DAA told the Irish Independent on Saturday that security queues will not be longer than 30 minutes from early June.