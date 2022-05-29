What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Monkeypox, recession fears, and a Sinn Féin surge make the front pages of Irish newspapers on Sunday.

Sinn Féín's popularity has hit a record high in the latest poll published in today's Business Post.

The newspaper says Mary Lou McDonald’s party has been buoyed by its recent performance in the Assembly election. The Red C poll shows Sinn Féin now has more support than the two main Government parties combined.

The Sunday Independent leads with the economic outlook facing the Government, with fears that "stagnation" in Europe will hit the Irish economy.

The Sunday Times has the monkeypox outbreak on its front page. The health service is preparing for more cases and has put in place an incident management team.

The Irish Mail on Sunday says the gambling industry is planning to lobby against proposed legislation that would ban betting shops near schools.

Loyalist gangland violence is the top story in today's Sunday Life.

In Britain the papers are led by concerns over the direction of the Conservatives.

The Observer reports senior Tories have warned the party has an “enormous identity problem” as a result of partygate and U-turns on tax policy.

The Observer: Johnson is trashing Tory identity, party grandees warn #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/dLBv0WitUr — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) May 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries a staunch defence of British prime minister Boris Johnson from Michael Gove, with the housing secretary telling the paper: “No one in Government has his energy, his determination, his vision.”

The Sunday Telegraph leads with the UK government vowing to hold to account petrol stations that are not passing on the fuel duty cut.

🗞 The front page of today's Sunday Telegraph:



'PM's war on rip-off petrol stations'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/DvsxEZKLDv — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 28, 2022

British chancellor Rishi Sunak’s cost-of-living rescue package excludes “tens of thousands of Britain’s poorest families” due to the benefits cap, according to The Independent.

And the Daily Star says bunting to celebrate Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee has been banned from lampposts by some local councils due to concerns over weight.