Man due to appear in court over seizure of drugs worth €779,450

A man is due to appear in court on Saturday evening after gardaí seized drugs worth €779,450 in Co Limerick.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, backed up by the Regional Support Unit (RSU) intercepted a car on the R463, at Westbury, situated between Corbally and Ardnacrus.

Upon searching the car, gardaí discovered €10,000 worth of suspected cocaine and arrested three men who were travelling in the vehicle.

In follow-up searches gardaí seized more than €600,000 of suspected cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, and diazepam tablets and a man and a woman were arrested.

One of the men, aged in his 40s is now due to appear before Limerick District Court on Saturday evening in connection with the seizure.

Two other people continue to be detained in garda custody under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Henry Street Garda Station.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.