Passengers queue outside terminal buildings at Dublin Airport as 50,000 people fly abroad

Passengers were seen queueing outside terminal buildings at Dublin Airport on Saturday morning as an estimated 50,000 people are due to fly abroad today.

It comes as Liverpool are taking on Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday night, with Leinster playing in the Champions Cup against La Rochelle in Marseille.

The airport has been under significant pressure recently as staff shortages have caused ongoing delays.

Passengers due to fly out of @DublinAirport are advised to arrive up to 2.5 hours before the departure of short-haul flights to Europe & UK & up to 3.5 hours for long-haul. Passengers on short-haul flights taking off after 08.30 are advised not to arrive any earlier than 06.00. pic.twitter.com/Dp9uXN2DDH — Dublin Airport (@DublinAirport) April 19, 2022

However, management have said the airport is hiring 300 new employees to come in the next month, taking the total at security to 900.

According to DAA, security queue times were around 45 minutes in both terminals on Saturday with a "controlled queueing system" in place.

Passengers are still being advised to arrive two and a half hours before a short flight, and three and a half hours before a long one to make sure they get through security smoothly.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport management told the Irish Independent that security queues will not be longer than 30 minutes from early June.