Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 14:32

Two men arrested over seizure of drugs worth €62,000

Two men have been arrested in Cork following the seizure of drugs worth €62,000.

On Friday, gardaí attached to the Cork Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched two men at Kent Railway Station in Cork City at around 7.40am.

During the course of the search diamorphine worth an estimated €62,000 was recovered.

Both men, aged in their 20s and 50s, were arrested. They are currently being detained at Gurranbraher Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Gardaí have said that investigations are ongoing.

