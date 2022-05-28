Monkeypox: First case confirmed in the Republic

Tomas Doherty

The first case of monkeypox has been identified in the Republic.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said it was detected by health authorities on Friday.

He told Newstalk radio that the case was located in the east of the country.

It comes after health officials in the North confirmed on Thursday that a case of monkeypox had been confirmed in the region.

Monkeypox, which mostly occurs in west and central Africa, is a viral infection that was first recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 1970s. Symptoms include fever, headaches and skin rashes starting on the face and spreading to the rest of the body.

The current outbreak in Europe and the Americas where it is not endemic is highly unusual, according to scientists. More than 200 confirmed or suspected cases have been reported.

World Health Organization (WHO) officials have expressed concern that more infections could arise as people gather for festivals, parties and holidays during the coming summer months in Europe and elsewhere.

Vaccines

Meanwhile, the State has secured an order of vaccines against monkeypox, with HSE chief Paul Reid confirming that a delivery will be made “very shortly”.

Mr Reid said the HSE will consider vaccinating healthcare workers, but will take advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) on the matter.

