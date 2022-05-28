Sat, 28 May, 2022 - 09:02

What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Student dropout rates, queues at Dublin Airport and a potential "youth exodus" are on the front pages of Irish newspapers today
What the papers say: Saturday’s front pages

Student dropout rates, queues at Dublin Airport and a potential "youth exodus" are some of the stories making the front pages of Irish newspapers this weekend.

The Irish Times reports that the number of homeless adults and children has risen above 10,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

It also leads with increased dropout rates and a dramatic increase in demand for mental health support at the State's universities as students struggle with the shift from remote learning.

The Irish Examiner has details on the voting record of An Bord Planeála's deputy chair.

The Irish Independent has the latest on queues at Dublin Airport. It also reports that another senior civil servant is on a special academic "secondment", following controversy over the planned move of chief medical officer Tony Holohan to a role at Trinity College Dublin.

The housing crisis makes it to the front page of the Irish Daily Mail today, with fears of a "youth exodus" due to soaring rents and a shortage of available homes.

The Irish Mirror reports that Karen Harrington, who was recently convicted of the murder of toddler Santina Cawley, is taking art classes in prison.

The Irish Sun leads with the news that Claire Byrne Live will broadcast for the last time this Monday after seven years on RTÉ One.

As Live At The Marquee gets underway in Cork, a leading music promoter tells The Echo that the city needs the "vision" to create a permanent music venue.

In today's Belfast Telegraph, a mother speaks out about the death of her daughter by suicide.

The papers in Britain are led by prime minister Boris Johnson announcing changes to the ministerial code which his rivals said watered down punishments for ministers.

The Guardian and The Independent report ministers will now not automatically lose their jobs if they breach the standards code, with Labour accusing Boris Johnson of trying “to save his own skin”.

Meanwhile, the i Weekend leads with modelling finding the Tories would win only three of 88 key battleground seats at the next general election.

The Daily Mail says Queen Elizabeth is to extend an “olive branch” to Harry and Meghan during the Platinum Jubilee weekend, while the Daily Mirror reports Charles, William and George will be front and centre for the celebrations.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Ben Grant, son of Conservative MP Helen Grant, recounting how he helped a fellow British volunteer fighter in Ukraine escape Russian fire after his leg was blown up by a mine.

Teachers have been told they do not need to “accommodate children who want to change gender”, according to The Times.

The Daily Express and Daily Star lead with “holiday hell” for half-term travellers.

FT Weekend says accounting firm EY is considering a “public listing or partial sale of its global advisory business”.

And The Sun continues with its coverage of Andy Carroll’s “raucous stag do”.

More in this section

Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years on air Claire Byrne Live to end after seven years on air
Former Garda sergeant says he was told to 'cover up' alleged child sexual assault case Former Garda sergeant says he was told to 'cover up' alleged child sexual assault case
Garda pleads guilty to coercive control of former partner Garda pleads guilty to coercive control of former partner
Farmer thought he was a dead man during 'raging bull fight' at mart

Farmer thought he was a dead man during 'raging bull fight' at mart

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Doctor Checking Psoriasis on Senior Woman patient hand. Lifting the lid on psoriatic arthritis
Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more