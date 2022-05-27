Woman in serious condition following collision near Connolly Station

A woman is in serious condition in hospital after being involved in a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a motorcyclist near Connolly Station in Dublin city on Friday afternoon.

The female pedestrian, aged in her 60s, was injured in the incident on Amiens Street, Dublin 1 shortly before 1.30pm.

The woman was taken from the scene to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, with gardaí describing her condition as serious.

A male motorcyclist, aged in his 30s, was taken to the same hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Gardaí said investigations into the matter are ongoing.

More to follow...