Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 17:14

Armed gardaí arrest man near Clare-Limerick border

A statement from Gardaí said the operation was ongoing
David Raleigh

Gardaí are understood to have recovered suspected drugs and arrested at least one man at gunpoint close to the Clare-Limerick border.

The man was detained in an operation involving armed members of the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and members of the armed Regional Support Unit (RSU) based in Limerick City.

Gardaí intercepted a car on the R463 at Westbury, on the Clare side of the border, shortly after 2pm on Friday.

Armed Gardaí carrying maintained a presence at the scene as at least one male was arrested.

It is understood the garda operation is linked to the targeting of the sale and supply of drugs in the midwest region, specifically the alleged activities of organised drugs gangs in Limerick and Clare.

There have been major tailbacks reported in the area due to the Garda operation.

A male wearing a yellow vest jacket was observed been detained at the scene by Gardaí.

The Garda Press Office confirmed an operation was "ongoing" but said "no further details are available at this time".

More to follow...

