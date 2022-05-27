Salvation Army seeks to evict alleged trespassers from property meant for Ukrainian refugees

High court reporters

The Salvation Army will bring a motion next week to attach and commit people allegedly trespassing at a Dublin city property earmarked for Ukrainian refugees.

The court heard a claim that the occupants are in contempt of a High Court order requiring them to vacate and cease trespassing at Lefroy House on Eden Quay.

The court granted that injunction last week after being informed members of a group calling itself the Revolutionary Workers Union entered the building in early May and have since refused to leave.

The Salvation Army holds a long lease over the Dublin city premises, which had been operating as emergency accommodation for minors in crisis for many years until its closure in early 2021 when funding ceased.

The charity was renovating the property to accommodate refugees fleeing war-torn Ukraine from June.

Social media posts

On Friday, Mr Justice Brian O’Moore was told various social media posts appear to document that the building, which the group has renamed James Connolly House, is still being occupied.

He granted permission for the Salvation Army (Republic of Ireland) Company to serve short notice on the occupants of its intention to bring a motion next Wednesday for attachment and committal against those it claims are in contempt of the court’s injunctive order.

Niall Buckley BL, for the Salvation Army, said solicitors have properly served the occupants with notice of the court’s orders.

Local election candidate

He asked that Seán Doyle, who stood in the 2014 local elections in Wicklow for the socialist republican Éirígí party, be added to the proceedings as a defendant alongside persons unknown. While most of the alleged occupants have their faces obscured in photos and videos, he said it is believed one of the individuals who has been in occupation is Mr Doyle.

Mr Buckley referred to a YouTube video Mr Doyle allegedly features in, as well as a newspaper report in which Mr Doyle was quoted as saying the occupants would remain at the site.

The judge made an order adding Mr Doyle to the proceedings.

Previously the court heard that despite the charity’s efforts to contact those in occupation, it cannot access the premises or continue to repair the building to house the refugees.

Posts on social media stated that the building was seized after being made the subject of a 'People's Acquisition Order' and that it was taken over 'in the spirit of the 1916 Rising’, the court was told. The occupants have also flown various signs from the building.

The case will return before the court next week.