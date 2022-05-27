Fri, 27 May, 2022 - 17:34

Garda pleads guilty to coercive control of former partner

The accused had been sent forward late last year to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court from the district court, which heard he had been suspended from duty
Fiona Ferguson

A garda charged with coercive control in relation to a former relationship will be sentenced in July.

The 42-year-old man, who can not be named for legal reasons, on Friday pleaded guilty to a charge of coercive control in relation to the woman within the State on dates between January 1st, 2019 and November 30th, 2020. The guilty plea was made on a without-prejudice basis.

The accused had been sent forward late last year to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court from the district court, which heard he had been suspended from duty. A trial set down for July was vacated.

Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, said there was no objection to bail and asked the court to set an early sentence date. A victim impact statement was directed.

Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of July 25th, 2022, when full facts will be heard in the case.

