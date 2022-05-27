Garda pleads guilty to coercive control of former partner

Fiona Ferguson

A garda charged with coercive control in relation to a former relationship will be sentenced in July.

The 42-year-old man, who can not be named for legal reasons, on Friday pleaded guilty to a charge of coercive control in relation to the woman within the State on dates between January 1st, 2019 and November 30th, 2020. The guilty plea was made on a without-prejudice basis.

The accused had been sent forward late last year to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court from the district court, which heard he had been suspended from duty. A trial set down for July was vacated.

Shane Costello SC, prosecuting, said there was no objection to bail and asked the court to set an early sentence date. A victim impact statement was directed.

Judge Patricia Ryan set a sentence date of July 25th, 2022, when full facts will be heard in the case.