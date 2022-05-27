Woman with over 300 convictions handed four-month sentence for spate of Dublin thefts

Tom Tuite

A serial thief with more than 300 criminal convictions has been given a four-month sentence for a spate of shoplifting in central Dublin.

Mother of five Linda Staunton (46), of Dunne Street flats, Dublin 1, pleaded guilty on Friday to thefts and possessing stolen property on nine dates over a four-month period last year.

Dublin District Court heard she stole €135 worth of clothes on August 21st, €159 worth of razors on September 25th and €180 worth of perfume on October 1st. On September 5th, she was found in possession of stolen health supplements and clothes.

Gardaí noticed her “acting suspiciously” on October 14th and was found carrying a bag with three items of clothing suspected to have been stolen.

Three days later, she was stopped after taking €127 worth of clothes from New Look on Jervis Street.

She stole €97 worth of household goods from Arnotts on Henry Street, however, gardaí recovered them on October 20th.

She also stole €250 worth of clothes from Next on Henry street six days later, and on November 1st, Staunton took cosmetics valued at €757 from a pharmacist at Charlemont Square, Dublin 2 and left.

CCTV footage led to her being identified and was caught attempting to take €246 worth of cosmetics when she returned the pharmacist the following day.

The court heard most of her criminal convictions were thefts.

Defence solicitor Eoin Lysaght said his client was pleasant but had addiction issues for “a long number of years”.

Mr Lysaght added she made attempts to quit during periods in custody and was apologetic.