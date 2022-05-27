Dig out the sunscreen as weekend brings 20-degree weather, Met Éireann says

Sarah Mooney

Met Éireann has advised the nation to dig out the sunscreen as the weekend brings sunshine and 20-degree weather.

Sunshine has already arrived for much of the country this Friday, with temperatures to reach as high as 19 degrees in the south today before climbing to 20 on Saturday.

However, the blast of summer weather will be short-lived as a dip in temperatures is forecast as soon as Monday.

Today is #NationalSunscreenDay!

As the weather is dry & sunny for the weekend, it's the perfect time to get in the habit of wearing sunscreen 🧴



UV index is high in many places today, take care & remember be #sunsmart 😎

Cover up 👕

Use sunscreen 🧴

Avoid sunburn 🥵 pic.twitter.com/C56hj0V5mX — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 27, 2022

Friday afternoon and evening will be generally dry and sunny, Met Éireann said, although it may be a little cloudier towards the north with the chance of a light shower in Ulster.

Highest temperatures will range from 13 degrees there, to as high as 19 degrees in the south.

It will stay dry and largely clear overnight, with lowest temperatures between five and eight degrees.

Saturday will again be dry and sunny, with temperatures reaching highs of 14 degrees in the north and 20 degrees in Munster.

The weather will hold through most of Sunday, although there is the chance of a light shower in the north and east. Highest temperatures of 14 to 19 degrees are forecast, once again cooler in north Ulster.

Ohh it is going to be a cracker 😎 pic.twitter.com/P4xXuNDA8T — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) May 27, 2022

The balmy weekend weather is not expected to last, with Monday forecast to be a “cooler, cloudier” day with scattered light showers and highest temperatures between 11 and 15 degrees.

Temperatures will be “marginally higher” on Tuesday, Met Éireann said, although it will still be a rather cloudy day with light winds and scattered showers.

Current indications suggest that there will be further showers in the mid-week period, with light winds and temperatures about average for the time of year.